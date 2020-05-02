Zafarul Islam Khan charged with sedition

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan under sedition charges for his provocative remarks on the social media.

According to the FIR, Khan has been booked under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc,) of the Indian Penal Code.

Khan on April 28 had posted controversial comments on his Facebook page. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan had written on Facebook.