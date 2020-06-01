1 arrested, drugs worth crores seized in Delhi godown

New Delhi: Psychotropic substances worth around Rs two crores were seized in a godown here after the arrest of a 29-year-old man, the police said on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Shrawan Kumar, a resident of West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area.

A total of 10.46 lakh tablets (100 kgs) psychotropic substance Tramadol and Nitrazapam worth Rs 1,66,00,000 approximate and 19,560 bottles of Codeine phosphate syrup (four kgs) of various brands amounting to Rs 21,80,000 approx. was seized from his possession.

While seized Tramadol, Nitrazapam tablets are under brand name Clovidol-100 SR, Trio-SR and Nitravet-10, the Codeine based syrups are under the brand name Dialex-DC and Wincirex.

According to the police, the said medicines were stocked in an unauthorised manner in a secret godown at Kamla Nehru Camp Jhuggi.

“Accused Shrawan is the owner of the said godown. During the interrogation, he revealed that medicines belonged to one Pawan Arora and his Manager Shekhar Thakur,” a senior official said.

Shrawan Kumar was apprehended after the Narcotics Cell received a secret information regarding this godown.

“A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the official.