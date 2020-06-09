61 more test positive for Covid in J&K, three more die

Jammu: A total of 61 people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K on Tuesday, taking the number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory to 4,346.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 17 were from the Jammu division and 44 from the Kashmir division.

Three patients succumbed on Tuesday, taking the state’s toll to 48.

The total number of active cases is 2,792, out of which 693 are in the Jammu division and 2,099 in the Kashmir division.