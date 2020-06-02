Aadesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi: In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the BJP high command has made a big change in Delhi as party President JP Nadda removed Manoj Tiwari from the post of Delhi BJP President and has replaced him with Aadesh Kumar Gupta.

An official letter has also been issued on behalf of the party by general secretary Arun Singh in this regard.

Apart from this, BJP has also replaced state party presidents in Chhattisgarh and Manipur. In Chhattisgarh, veteran party leader Vishnudev Sai has been appointed president, while in Manipur, S Tikendra Singh has been appointed as the new unit chief of the party.

Significantly, Aadesh Kumar Gupta has been the Mayor of Delhi MCD while newly-appointed President of Chhattisgarh BJP, Vishnudev Sai, has been a former Union minister.