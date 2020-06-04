Act against those not wearing masks: Delhi LG to DMs

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed the district administrations to take action as per the law against those who are not wearing masks, amid the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

On April 8, the Delhi government made face masks compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house, including while travelling in personal or official vehicles.

Baijal along with Delhi Health Minister and DMs on Thursday participated in a video conference chaired by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

In a series of tweets, Baijal said he discussed issues of public health and measures being taken for Covid-19 in Delhi.

“Health Department to ramp up medical infrastructure, systems for case fatality management, etc. Hospital management to follow stringent SOPs to ensure safety of health workers,” the LG tweeted.

He said all DMs have been instructed for strict perimeter control measures, house-to-house surveillance, intensification of surveillance of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and effective compliance of social distancing in containment zones. Strict vigil over vulnerable places, including JJ clusters, also has to be ensured.

“DMs advised to engage community leaders and volunteers for extensive senitization to contain the spread of infection and take action against those who are not wearing masks as per law,” he said.

He also said the local bodies — MCDs and NDMC — were directed to carry out regular disinfection/sanitation and cleanliness on a war footing in addition to advocacy for personal hygiene.

Covid cases in Delhi have crossed 23,000-mark with 13,497 active cases.