Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at Bandra home

Mumbai: Well known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence here in Sunday morning, police sources said. He was 34.

He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate the suicide.

Sushant started his career with television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show ‘Pavitra Rishta’. After the show, he debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che!’ and later followed it up with films like ‘PK’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichhore’ among others. He was next to be seen in ‘Dil Bechara’.

Further details are awaited.