Ahmed Patel snubs Guha for comparing Gujarat with Bengal

New Delhi: Historian Ramchandra Guha has been snubbed by Congress leader Ahmed Patel for his comparison between Gujarat and Bengal on culture and economy which has created a major controversy.

Ramchandra Guha while quoting writer Philip Spratt had tweeted: “Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province… Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced, Philip Spratt, writing in 1939.”

Ahmed Patel said, “This is an ill-informed statement.”

“From Kutch to Vapi & from Shyamlaji to Dwarka, Gujarat’s culture is built on striking diversity but united through indomitable entrepreneurial spirit,” added Patel.

Patel said that every culture has its unique greatness, backwardness is our failure. One must understand this fact.

Senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party doesn’t endorse the view.

Guha in another tweet said, “When I post quotes by others found in the course of my research, I do so because I find them arresting in some way. I may (or may not) endorse, in part or in whole, what I am quoting. Reserve your praise or your anger for the ghost of the person being quoted.”

“I have been trying without success for thirty years to make the writer Philip Spratt better known; thank you to the Troll Army for accomplishing this in a day,” said Guha.