Anti-CAA protests used as springboard for Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, in its fresh charge sheet filed in connection with the murder of police head constable Ratan Lal during the violence that broke out in February, has claimed that the anti-CAA protests were “used as a springboard to propel riots” in the city’s northeast district.

“During investigation, it emerged that the sit-in protest was used as a springboard to propel riots. The ensuing riots snowballed into fierce rioting in various pockets of northeast district,” it said.

Initially, one community remained aggressive on February 24, which was followed by violent reaction of the other community on the next day, it said.

The case pertains to the death of head constable Ratan Lal and one other which took place as a result of rioting on main Wazirabad Road in Chand Bagh on February 24. The incident was one of the first cases of the rioting in the area.

“In this riot, apart from the murder of Ratan Lal, DCP, Shahdara Amit Kumar Sharma, ACP, Gokulpuri Anuj Kumar and scores of other policemen suffered serious injuries. The mob chased the injured police officers thereafter and vandalised Mohan Nursing home where they reached for treatment,” the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said.

It added that an FIR was registered under Section 303 (Punishment for murder by life) and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the rioters had barged into Saptrishi building on main Wazirabad road near the protest site and from the rooftop of this building, carried out firing and stone pelting.

“On the rooftop of Saptrishi building, one of the rioters, Shahid, was killed with a gunshot injury. In this regard, an FIR was registered under section 303 (Punishment for murder by life) and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.”

The police said that the probe in the present cases revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy which triggered the communal riots. “A web of conspirators, instigators and rioters has been identified and several have been arrested,” it said.

“The chronology of events was investigation and it has been established that the riots were not impromptu but were conspired with an intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act,” the police said in its charge sheet.

It further said that the conspirators caused disruption by the dual scheme of spreading misinformation on the CAA and the ‘Chakka Jam’, which triggered a major communal riot.

“Investigation has revealed that there was a pattern of destruction of CCTV cameras around the scene of riot. In Chand Bagh also, this pattern was followed. However some CCTV cameras which escaped the eyes of rioters were identified,” the charge sheet said.

Based upon oral evidence, video evidences collected from varied sources including CCTV cameras and other technical evidences including CDRs, a total of 17 persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of Ratan Lal.

On the other hand, six accused persons have been arrested in connection with the Saptrishi Building incident where Shahid was killed by a gunshot.

Communal violence had broken out in the parts of Delhi in February after clashes between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitators spiralled out of control, leaving 53 dead.