Army Chief visits forward locations in Ladakh, awards commendation cards to soldiers

New Delhi: Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Leh on Wednesday and inspected forward areas in Eastern Ladakh as he reviewed operational situation on the ground.

He also awarded commendation cards to soldiers who fought valiantly with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) during the recent face-off with China in the region.

The Army chief also commended the troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Army said, “General MM Naravane COAS visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational situation on the ground. COAS commended the troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm.”

Amid the growing tension, India is exploring all possible military options as a response if the Chinese aggression continues. India has also ramped up preparations on its side along the 826-km front of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

On Tuesday, he interacted with injured soldiers at the base hospital. A total 76 soldiers were injured and 20 were killed after Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops carried out an attack on Indian Army soldiers at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

He talked to the soldiers and assured them of complete solidarity every step of the way.

General Naravane’s visit comes amid heightened tension at the Eastern Ladakh region where over thousands of Indian Army men have been deployed a few meters away from Line of Actual Control facing threat from the PLA.

He also reviewed the force preparedness, as well as deployment across the LAC with China.

On Monday, the Indian Army Chief held a second phase of Army Commanders Conference in the national capital to review the operational situation on both the Northern and Western Fronts.

All commanders, including Northern Command Lieutenant General YK Joshi, took part in the two days meet.

The Army commanders have come together to discuss the whole gamut of India’s operational situation on both the Northern and Western fronts. The first phase was held from May 27 to May 29.

After the Army Commanders Conference ended on Tuesday, General Naravane headed for Leh to meet the injured soldiers.

The ground situation is volatile in Ladakh as Pangong Tso is set to be another flashpoint after Galwan Valley patrolling point 14 where the barbaric attack was carried on Indian troops by Chinese army. Ferocious build up at the Line of Actual Control has started backed by artillery and tanks in the depth areas.

At Pangong Tso, there was an attempt by the PLA to alter the Line of Actual Control unilaterally. The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops in Pangong Lake at a point which has been under Indian control has emerged to be the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the Line of Actual Control.

Indian Army has also enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok, Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan.