Army ex-official held in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): The Ahmednagar Police along with Jammu and Kashmir Military Intelligence unit on Saturday arrested a former Army official evading law for over five years, said an official.

Accused Prashant Patil alias Parashram Patil was working with the Assam Rifles but was a regular defaulter. He became a deserter in 2014, thereafter getting involved in several cases of theft and forgery for which the Ahmednagar Police was looking for him.

After a tip-off through MI official Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Sagar Netaji Patil set up a team for the operation.

Finally, Ahmednagar Police Crime Branch arrested Patil this afternoon and seized fake Army identity cards, CSD cards, dependent cards in his mother’s and wife’s names, Aadhaar and PAN cards etc from him. Police and MI is interrogating him.

Fake papers, an Army unit stamp, Army uniforms and a Bolero car fitted with a board proclaiming ‘On Army Duty’ was also seized from him, apart from five mobile phones and five SIM cards.