Army jawan martyred in Pakistan firing on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: An Army jawan was martyred on Monday in Pakistan firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Army sources said one soldier was martyred in the firing and shelling from Pakistan on the LoC in the Nowshera sector. Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC simultaneously in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

Defence sources said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly at both places where heavy firing exchanges have been going on.

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement of October 2003 with impunity during the last one month on the LoC.

Sources said that the frequent violation of ceasefire by the Pakistani army was simply aimed at providing cover fire to large number of terrorists waiting at the launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to infiltrate into the Indian side. However, most of these attempts to infiltrate by the terrorists has been successfully thwarted by the alert security forces at the LoC and the International Border, said sources.