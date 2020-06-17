Published On: Wed, Jun 17th, 2020

Ban China firms from tendering process: SJM

New Delhi: A day after the India Army said 20 of its officers and soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Wednesday demanded that Chinese companies be banned from participation in the tendering process in the country.

The Manch demanded a ban on the import of Chinese goods and levy of cess on China-made products sold in India

The Manch — an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that deals with economic issues — also demanded the cancellation of the lowest bid made by China’s Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd for the construction of an underground stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project.

Appealing to the Indians to boycott Chinese products, the Manch demanded a ban on the import of Chinese goods and levy of cess on China-made products sold in India.

Manch co-convener Ashwani Mahajan told IANS that he is appealing to the Indian actors, sportspersons and other celebrities not to promote Chinese products which, he said, would be a true tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Mahajan also demanded that an agreement inked recently between the Maharashtra government and a Chinese auto company be cancelled.

