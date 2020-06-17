Ban China firms from tendering process: SJM

New Delhi: A day after the India Army said 20 of its officers and soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Wednesday demanded that Chinese companies be banned from participation in the tendering process in the country.

The Manch — an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that deals with economic issues — also demanded the cancellation of the lowest bid made by China’s Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd for the construction of an underground stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project.

Appealing to the Indians to boycott Chinese products, the Manch demanded a ban on the import of Chinese goods and levy of cess on China-made products sold in India.

Manch co-convener Ashwani Mahajan told IANS that he is appealing to the Indian actors, sportspersons and other celebrities not to promote Chinese products which, he said, would be a true tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Mahajan also demanded that an agreement inked recently between the Maharashtra government and a Chinese auto company be cancelled.