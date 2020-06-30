Banning Chinese apps not enough, give befitting reply: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Extending ruling TMC’s full support to the Centre on the India-China border issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that banning 59 Chinese apps would not bear results.

“Only banning some apps will not give results. We want to give China a befitting reply. How we do it — the central government now has to decide,” Banerjee said.

She said if it did not happen, the people of India might question the central government’s stand on the whole issue.

The West Bengal CM said: “If the central government takes any stand against China, we want it to be implemented without any exceptions. We have to be very aggressive.”

Once again clarifying her party’s stand on the issue, she said it was the Trinamool Congress’ policy to not interfere in matters involving India’s external relations and security issues.

“We never interfere in external affairs issue. Our party’s stand is clear — we fully support the central government’s stand regarding the matter,” she added.