BJP MP seeks judicial probe into Sushant Singh’s death

New Delhi: Even as the Mumbai police investigates the death of bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded a judicial probe into the case, alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the actor’s death.

Dubey said he was distressed by Sushant’s death, adding that people of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were meted out step-motherly treatment by the Mumbai film industry. Those who go to Bollywood for acting from these areas are abused and discouraged, he alleged.

They are either forced into begging or are abetted to commit suicide, which is proved beyond doubt by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, he said.

Nishikant Dubey also alleged that the syndicate in the Mumbai film industry works even in the absence of Dawood, where children of actors and film producers are promoted. He appealed to the Maharashtra government to investigate who were the people sabotaging the film career of Sushant Singh?

The entire film industry, he said, is run by the people of Purvanchal. He, therefore, appealed to the people of Purvanchal who are engaged in Bollywood to come forward and form a separate film industry.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday and was cremated on Monday in presence of his family members and people from the film industry.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has been investigating to find out the reason behind his death and the probe, the police say, covers all angles.