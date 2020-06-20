BSF shoots down Pakistani spy drone carrying arms, drugs in J&K’s Kathua

New Delhi: The Border Security Force on Saturday shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a reports, the drone was shot down by the BSF personnel of the forward post in village Rathua of Hiranagar taluka in the Kathua district.

The Pakistani drone was spotted flying by the patrolling party of BSF from 19 Battalion in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector and immediately they acted and shot it down.

The incident occurred at around 5 am on Saturday. The alert troops spotted a Pakistani spy drone flying near Border Outpost Pansar of BSF.

After tracking the drone closely, sub-inspector Devender Singh fired 8 rounds and brought it down.

The Pakistani drone was shot down approximately 250 metres inside Indian side of International Border with Pakistan.

Giving details about the arms and ammunition recovered from the Pakistani drone, a police official said, “on examination of the payload of the shot down drone, a US made M-4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition and seven grenades were found.

“The consignment was for some ‘Ali Baba’ as the payload carried his name”, said the police official.

The width of the drone from blade to blade was 8 feet.

He further said that the Pakistani outpost opposite India’s Panesar border outpost was controlling the drone.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that the consignment was meant for the JeM terrorists.

“Smuggling weapons on drones happened in Punjab, but this is the first time weapon consignment was sent by a drone into J&K,” he said.

He said the M-4 US rifles are used by the JeM terrorists in the past.

“There have been instances in the past when Jaish terrorists with such rifles were killed during encounters in Kashmir,” added the police official.