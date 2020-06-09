CBI arrests CCL GM, his PA in graft case in Jharkhand

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it had arrested a General Manager of CCL and his Senior Personal Assistant from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh in a graft case.

The agency also carried out searches at the residences of both the accused thereafter.

A CBI official in New Delhi said that Prashant Bajpayee and his senior PA Aparna Chaudhary, both posted at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Barka Sayal area of Ramgarh, were held while accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000.

The action came after a complaint against the General Manager for demanding money for approving a tender valued at Rs 13 lakh for work related to maintenance and strengthening of a road under Birsa Project in Hazaribagh district.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the Senior PA red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000 from the complainant on behest of the General Manager for getting final approval for the said work,” the official said.

“Both accused will be presented before the Special CBI Judge in Ranchi,” he added.