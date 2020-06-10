CBI files 3 charge sheets against Yadav Singh, others

Ghaziabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed three charge sheets against former Noida Chief Engineer Yadav Singh for allegedly causing losses to the exchequer in collusion with public servants and private firms, officials said.

According to CBI officials, the three charge sheets were filed against Singh, who held the post during 2004-14; Javed Ahmed, Gul Engineers Company proprietor considered close to the then Noida Chief Engineer; Project Engineers Ramendra and Vimal Kumar Manglik; Finance Controllers KP Singh and AC Singh; Senior Project Engineer Ved Pal; Assistant Project Engineers DR Arya, J Singh and FK Agarwal; Sushil Kumar; Junior Engineer Rajesh Kumar Sharma; and others.

The charge sheets filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code said that the accused public servants during 2007-08 fraudulently entered into criminal conspiracy among themselves and with proprietor of the said private company to award it three contracts totalling Rs 1.76 crore pertaining to laying of feeder line through underground cable, electrification work of a flyover, and shifting of 33 kV and 11 kV electrical lines.

Gul Engineers Company was allegedly not even eligible for the contract due to inadequate work experience.

On February 10 last, the CBI had arrested former New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) Chief Engineer in a case of award of Rs 116.39-crore projects to private companies. He is in judicial custody since then.

The CBI in January 2018 had registered the case alleging criminal conspiracy, misuse of official position and acceptance of bribes by Singh from the accused contractors and firms for awarding contracts. The case was registered on Allahabad High Court orders in 2015.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing Singh in connection with the case. Singh is also being investigated by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case.