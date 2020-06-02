CBI raids in Delhi in child porn websites case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out searches at the office and other premises of a Delhi-based company and its directors in connection with a probe into a child porn website.

A CBI spokesperson said that multiple teams of the agency carried out searches at different locations, including the Delhi-based company in Paschim Vihar, and premises of its directors.

The official said the CBI had registered a case against the company, its directors and unknown persons under the Information Technology Act and the POCSO Act.

The official said that the company was accused of hosting websites with Russian web domain with content on children’s sexual abuse.

“The case involves the jurisdiction of India, Netherlands, and the Russian Federation as of now vis-a-vis location of web servers, facilitation of hosting of objectionable material, and owners of the objectionable content,” the official said.

He said that “searches led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating documents and other material.”

The CBI has created a special unit named ‘Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention or Investigation(OCSAE)’ for matters pertaining to online child porn.