CBI summons Manipur ex-CM Ibobi Singh in Rs 332-cr misappropriation case

New Delhi: The CBI has issued summons to Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh to question him on Wednesday in connection with a Rs 332 crore alleged misappropriation case. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reached Imphal to question Singh who is accused of amassing the money between 2009 and 2017, when he was the chairman of the Manipur Development Society, an official said.

The CBI will also examine another accused linked to the case, they said. The agency took over the case on November 20 last year on the request of the state’s BJP government and after the permission of the Central government. It is alleged that Singh conspired with others during his tenure as the MDS chairman from June 2009-July 2017, and misappropriated government funds worth approximately Rs 332 crore out of Rs 518 crore that was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work, according to the officials.

Three former MDS chairmen — DS Poonia, PC Lawmuknga and O Nabakishore Singh — all retired IAS officers, have also been named in the CBI FIR in the case along with Singh. Y Ningthem Singh, the former project director of the society and S Ranjit Singh, its administrative officer, also figure in the FIR.