Containment zones shoot up from 844 to 1,806 in West Bengal

Kolkata: The total number of Covid-19 containment zones in West Bengal went up from 844 to 1,806 on Saturday as the total number of positive cases touched 10,000 mark from across the state.

According to state health department sources, while it took as many as 73 days to reach the mark of first 5,000 active cases, it just took another 13 days to double after the lockdown was lifted. The first Covid-19 positive case was detected in the state on March 18.

The number of Corona positive cases also witnessed an unprecedented spike in all eight north Bengal districts with Alipurduar and Cooch Behar being the worst hit in the region.

Sources said that the figure of total Covid-19 containment zones — a particular geographical area where COVID-19 cases have been found — in the state capital Kolkata stood at 351 a week back which climbed to 1,000 in wake of the fresh spurt.

In Kolkata’s twin district Howrah the total Corona containment zone stood at 221.

The adjoining pockets of an affected area are also marked as buffer zones.

In Malda district, the local police administration made it mandatory for all officials to drink turmeric-milk and lukewarm water frequently to fight Covid-19 infection in the police forces, sources said.

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to avoid crowded places and maintain social-distancing guidelines as India witnessed a record spike in the total number of Corona cases in past 24-hours. “We still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms and take strict care of your nutrition,” the CM said.