Published On: Sun, Jun 7th, 2020

COVID-19: Nine J&K districts declared red zones

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday put nine districts in red zone, nine in orange zone and two in green zone after a detailed review of the COVID-19 situation in the union territory.

An order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, in his capacity as chairperson of state executive committee for disaster management, said Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, and Kupwara in Kashmir division and Ramban in Jammu division have been declared red zone districts.

Ganderbal and Bandipora in Kashmir division and Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri in Jammu division have been put in orange zone while Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu division are green zone districts.

