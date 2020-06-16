Cow slaughter cases to be tried in fast-track courts: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that the state has decided to hold trials against those accused in cow slaughtering cases in fast-track courts in a bid to curb such incidents.

The state has also decided that the Right to Freedom of Religion Bill will be passed to stop forced conversions.

Besides, a board would be constituted to look after the religious estates in the Hindu minority areas, he said.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the media in Nuh.

Khattar said that various steps are being taken by the state while maintaining mutual brotherhood and social harmony.

Khattar said to curb the incidents of cow slaughter in Haryana and to take strict and prompt action against the accused, hearings of all such cases would be held in fast-track courts.

“If needed, amendments would also be made in the Haryana Gau Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act, 2015, to ensure protection of cows,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of forced religious conversions, the Chief Minister said that in some areas, cases of forced conversions have been reported and taking a strong cognizance of all such unlawful conversions, the Right to Freedom of Religion Bill would be passed so that strict action could be initiated against the accused.