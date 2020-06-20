Delhi L-G withdraws 5-day institutional quarantine order

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday rolled back the order on five-day institutional quarantine in the national capital.

The Lieutenant Governor had on Friday ordered five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for every Covid-19 patient under home isolation.

A day later, he withdrew the order and said, “Regarding institutional isolation, only those Covid positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.”

The development came after Delhi government opposed the order, asserting that institutional quarantine will make people evade testing which will further increase the spread of the infection.

At the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Friday, the city government also raked up the issue of shortage of healthcare staff at the quarantine centers to oppose the L-G’s order.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a single day spike of over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. Delhi has 53,116 total confirmed cases, out of which 2,035 have succumbed to the deadly disease.