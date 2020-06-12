Delhi Lt Gov sets up high-level committee to tackle Covid-19

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level committee to suggest effective steps to deal with Covid-19 outbreak in the national capital.

The committee includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Delhi Government Health Service Additional DDG, Dr Ravindran, and National Centre for Disease Control Director, Dr Surjit Kumar Singh.

It also includes two members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) — Krishna Vatsa and Kamal Kishore.

The expert committee will give opinions on various challenges being faced in Delhi in the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 and measures to ramp up the medical infrastructure.

This comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the number of cases may grow to half a million by the end of July.

Meanwhile, Delhi has a total number of 34,687 cases and 1,085 deaths. It ranks third in the total number of cases, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.