Delhi-NCR receives its first monsoon rain

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday received its first monsoon rain after the southwest monsoon advanced into the region two days in advance.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted the monsoon to reach Delhi on June 27, earlier this year. In 2019, the monsoon hit the capital city on June 29. In the past few years, monsoon has arrived in the city earlier than its expected date.

Heavy rainfall, along with strong winds lashed several parts of the city and surrounding area. Delhi has been witnessing cloudy days and even received light rainfall on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the IMD stated that the monsoon has advanced over some more parts of West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi will hover around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. The overall air quality index of the city is at the lower end of the satisfactory category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), strong winds and moderate dust transport is expected for June 27 due to which the AQI may deteriorate towards the moderate category.