Delhi Police detain Army veterans protesting outside Chinese Embassy

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained Army veterans and Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) members, who were protesting outside the Chinese Embassy here against the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops.

The protest outside the Chinese Embassy was supposed to be a representation by the Martyrs Welfare Foundation. However, members of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch also joined in later.

SJM members initially protested at the Teen Murti Police station and then moved towards the embassy to protest. The members could be seen holding posters with a black cross on ‘Made in China’ written on them.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives for the country in the violent faceoff that broke out on Monday night.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” Singh tweeted.