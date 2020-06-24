Delhi Police rescues minor girl from Punjab, nabs kidnapper

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old boy from Patiala for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor. The girl too has been rescued from the spot, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Brijesh who works as a labourer and does not have any criminal background.

According to the police, a missing complaint was filed by a woman regarding her daughter, following which a complaint under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, it came to the notice of the police that Brijesh, who was staying with his brother in a flat in Narela, was also missing since the day the girl went missing.

The call details of the suspect showed his movement in Patiala in Punjab. Further probe revealed that one of the relatives of the suspect was staying in Patiala.

“A team was rushed to Patiala immediately. On the basis of technical surveillance and thorough search, the missing girl was finally traced in the house of the relative of the suspect in Patiala,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North, Gaurav Sharma.

“The victim alleged sexual assault by the accused, following which we invoked Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the DCP added.