Delhi riots: Chargesheet against 7 for killing law student

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday filed chargesheet against seven people in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old law student during the riots in the national capital.

Deceased Rahul Solanki was shot dead by the assailants near Shiv Vihar on February 24.

“During investigation, it was established that the deceased Rahul Solanki had gone to a shop in the locality but on the way, he was shot dead,” the police said.

With the help of the CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and analysis of Call Detail Records, seven accused persons were arrested in connection with the case.

They have been chargesheeted for joining unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings, murder, theft, mischief and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

“The arrested accused persons include one Salman, who fired towards the Hindu community people standing near Shiv Vihar Tiraha,” said the police.

All the accused persons are in judicial custody. A semi-automatic country made .32 pistol used by Salman was recovered. Efforts are on to identify more accused persons.

The police said, “Large scale arson of houses and shops of Hindu community was done during the riots”.

The murder took place near Anil Sweets, where one Dilbar Singh Negi was also murdered on the same day. Many more cases were registered regarding riots in the close vicinity.