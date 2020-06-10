ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday brought back from Hong Kong over 2,340 kg of polished diamonds, pearls, and silver jewellery valued at Rs 1,350 crore and owned by firms of fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

These entities are based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong.

The valuables were brought back from hong Kong to Mumbai in 108 consignments, including 32 belonging to entities controlled by Nirav and remaining to entities controlled by Choksi.

“Valuation and seizure formalities are in progress,” the ED said.

These consignments had been sent to Hong Kong from Dubai in early 2018 and the officers of the Enforcement Directorate had received intelligence input about these valuables in July 2018.

The ED said that its officers were continuously engaged in discussion with various authorities in Hong Kong to bring these valuables back to India.

“Various modalities were finalised and after completing all the legal formalities, these consignments have now been brought back to India.”

Earlier, the ED had successfully brought back 33 consignments of valuables from Dubai and Hong Kong in Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case.

These valuables were evaluated on arrival and subsequently seized in India. Independent valuers assessed these earlier consignments to be worth around Rs 137 crore, the ED said.