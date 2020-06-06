ED hit by Covid-19 pandemic, office sealed for 2 days

New Delhi: Two days after a portion of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was sealed on Thursday, five fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) emerged in the financial probe agency leading to the sealing of the agency office for two days.

According to ED sources, on Friday five more officials of the premier agency tested positive for the Covid-19, including few senior officials.

Following the officials testing positive for Covid-19, the office of ED located at Loknayak Bhawan in south Delhi’s Khan market area has been sealed for two days.

The source said that the contact tracing of the other officials is being done and they have been asked for home quarantine.

The ED official is located on fifth and sixth floor of the Loknayak Bhawan.

Besides the ED office, many officials of the Income Tax Settlement Commission office situated on eighth and ninth floor of the building were also tested positive for Covid-19.