Eight terrorists killed in two encounters in J&K’s Shopian and Awantipora

Srinagar: In an over night encounter in Shopian distrct of South Kashmir, five terrorists have been killed by the security forces. On the other hand three terrorists were neutralised in Pampore area of Awantipora district in a second encounter that broke out early on Friday morning.

According to a senior police official, the encounter in Shopian started at Munand area on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists hiding in an orchard. The joint team of security forces tightened the cordon of the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching team and it was retaliated and an encounter started.

The police official said that the encounter that started on Thursday morning has still on> Five terrorists were killed till reports last came in.

He said that operation was still on in the area.

With regards the affiliation and identity of the kiled terrorists, the official said the process was on.

On the other hand, during the night hours on a specific input cordon and search was launched at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora district.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said, “Patience and professionalism worked. No use of firing or IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained the sanctity of the mosque. Both terrorists hiding inside the mosque have been neutralised.”

“Last night Awantipur Police Launched an operation at village Meez Pampore, along with Army and other security forces. Target was House was adjoining a Big Mosque, After an initial exchange of fire and a grenade lobbed at the forces while the cordon was being laid the terrorists who shifted to a mosque adjacent to the house were they all were initially hiding,” said a police official who added that the exchange of fire resumed as the terrorists again started firing early in the morning and in the retaliatory fire the remaining two terrorists were killed.

He said that the encounter has ended and the area was being thoroughly searched.