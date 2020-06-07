Five terrorists including top commander killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: The security forces on Sunday killed five terrorist during an ongoing encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A top terrorists operating in the Kashmir valley is believed to have been among the four terrorists killed, said sources.

According to a police official, even though five terrorists have been neutralised, the encounter is on as a few more terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

He said that a joint team of 178 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of J&K police swung into action on Sunday morning after receiving information about presence of some terrorists in Zainapora belt of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

The police official said that as the security cordon tightened at Reban village in Zainapora belt of south Kashmir’s Shopian, the terrorists hiding in a house resorted to indiscriminate firing to break the cordon and escape. However, in the retaliatory fire by the security forces five terrorists were gunned down, said official adding that encounter was on as more terrorists were present at the encounter site.

As a precautionary measure, immediately after the encounter broke out, the authorities snapped the internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

Sources said that the identity of the neutralised terrorists is still to be ascertained. However, it is believed that among the slain terrorists was a top terrorists commander.