Gujarat imposes Disturbed Areas Act in parts of Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Thursday imposed the Disturbed Areas Act, 1991 in Ahmedabad covering the eastern part of the outer Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) falling under the Vatva and Narol police station jurisdiction.

The Act restricting sale of immovable properties without prior permission from the district collector will be effective for a period of 3 years.

The enforcement of the Act in these areas is effective from June 30.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday, while announcing the Disturbed Areas Act in the Vatva and Narol police station jurisdiction of the AMC, said the decision was a reflection of the state government’s commitment to provide safety and security to the people of Gujarat.

With imposition of this Act, the owners of the land or other immovable properties in these areas will have to obtain prior permission from the district collector before selling their assets.

According to the CM, the move will curb illegal activities of land grabbing through muscle power and threats, enabling the people to live a more secure life. According to the notification, a total of 109 areas have been identified for the Act’s enforcement.

The Act, the Gujarat Prohibition of the Transfer of Immovable Properties and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991 is already in force in many parts of the state, including cities such as Surat and Vadodara.

The Act, according to the government, seeks to curb the distress sales, or forceful transfer of properties of socially distressed people in communally sensitive areas of the state which, according to the government, are classified as disturbed areas.

The Act empowers the district collectors to hold an inquiry suo moto or take action following an application from any person in cases involving possession of immovable property in violation of the provisions of the Act.