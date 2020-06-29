India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, Shareit, Cam Scanner

New Delhi: In a major retaliation against China amid the rising border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the government on Monday banned at least 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Truecaller, Cam Scanner among others.

A statement from the government said that the apps are ‘engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi Community, Club Factory, WeChat, UC News, Weibo, Xender, Meitu, CamScanner, and Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile.

Government has decided to disallow the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.

A government press release announcing the ban stated: “The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The government release further said that the Ministry of Information Technology has received “many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps”.

“The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues,” the press release mentioned.

It further says that the move to ban these Chinese apps move will “safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users”. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, it said.