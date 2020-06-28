India has given befitting reply to China in Ladakh: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has given a befitting reply to the Chinese transgression in Ladakh and the world has seen India’s commitment in safeguarding it’s borders.

The Prime Minister in his monthly address to the nation ‘Mann ki Baat’ said that India has given a befitting reply to those who eyed our territory in Ladakh.

“The world has seen India’s strength and commitment to peace. We bow to our brave martyrs,” the Prime Minister further said adding that they have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered.

“There could be any number of challenges, but our history shows that we have always overcome from them. We have emerged as more stronger after facing challenges,” he said.

“In Ladakh, those who challenged us were given an adequate response. Our braves made supreme sacrifice but did not let adversary prevail. We feel the pain of their loss. Their valour is India’s strength,” said Modi.

The prime minister said that the country will never forget the martyrdom of 20 soldiers who lost their lives while protecting the Indian borders from Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15. “The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sonstheir sentiment for the country, constitutes the true power, the might of the country. India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered,” said Modi.

In an obvious reference to China, Prime Minister Modi sent a strong message to the Chinese government saying that India knows how to be a good friend but Indians are also strong enough to give a befitting reply when someone tries to mess with its sovereignty.

“The world has seen India’s commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories,” he reiterated.

He also said that people across the country are angry over what has happened in East Ladakh and many Indians have resolved to buy only local products and vowed to always remain ‘vocal for local’.

This is the first public statement of Modi after the all party meeting where he spoke about the Ladakh issue. He had also assured the country that India gave a befitting reply to China’s People’s Liberation Army.