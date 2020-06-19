J&K ACB arrests officer in disproportionate assets case

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said it has arrested a senior officer of the Planning Department in a case of alleged accumulation of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.

“The Bureau has arrested Noor Mohammad Wani, then Chief Planning Officer, Budgam, in case FIR No. 18/2019 registered at Police Station ACB Kashmir. The instant case was registered for accumulation of assets disproportionate to the known source of income by Noor Mohammad Wani,” an ACB statement said.

“During investigation it was found that the suspect during service raised assets disproportionate to his known source of income, which include a palatial house at Karipora in Budgam, double-storeyed school buildings at Haknipora in Budgam, 3 kanals of land at Aru in Pahalgam, 2 kanals of land at Karipora in Budgam, one TATA Indigo Marina car, one Cheverolet Spark car, Two TATA Star buses etc.”

Searches were conducted at his residence and various incriminating documents related to the assets and other properties were seized, the ACB said. The investigation in the case is going on.