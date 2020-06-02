J&K ACB issues wanted notice against absconding ex-chairman of bank

Jammu: The Jammu & Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday issued a hue and cry notice announcing suitable reward for anyone providing information about the whereabouts of a former chairman of a cooperative bank booked for a multi-crore fund scam in Kashmir.

The ACB issued a hue and cry notice which carried the picture and particulars of Mohd Shafi Dar, former chairman of J&K State Cooperative Bank.

The notice also announced suitable reward for anyone with information about Dar’s whereabouts who has been declared as a proclaimed offender.

Dar has been booked by the ACB in Rs 223 crore fund scam in which the amount was advanced to a bogus construction company for building a satellite township on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The loan amount was advanced to the bogus cooperative construction company without even obtaining the balance sheet, income tax return and the PAN card of the company’s owner.