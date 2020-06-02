Published On: Tue, Jun 2nd, 2020

J&K ACB issues wanted notice against absconding ex-chairman of bank

Jammu: The Jammu & Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday issued a hue and cry notice announcing suitable reward for anyone providing information about the whereabouts of a former chairman of a cooperative bank booked for a multi-crore fund scam in Kashmir.

The notice also announced suitable reward for anyone with information about Dar’s whereabouts

The ACB issued a hue and cry notice which carried the picture and particulars of Mohd Shafi Dar, former chairman of J&K State Cooperative Bank.

The notice also announced suitable reward for anyone with information about Dar’s whereabouts who has been declared as a proclaimed offender.

Dar has been booked by the ACB in Rs 223 crore fund scam in which the amount was advanced to a bogus construction company for building a satellite township on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The loan amount was advanced to the bogus cooperative construction company without even obtaining the balance sheet, income tax return and the PAN card of the company’s owner.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com