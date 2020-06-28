J&K govt orders trigger discussions in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid the India-China standoff in Ladakh, two orders by the J&K government have led to anxiety and triggered a discussion in Kashmir.

The J&K government has asked the oil companies to stock up supplies for two months to avoid any sort of shortage during the closure of the Jammu Srinagar national highway due to landslides.

“The Advisor to the Hon’ble Lt Gov, UT of J&K, in a meeting convened on 23-06-2020 has passed directions to ensure sufficient stocks of LPG in the valley as the supply of the same gets affected due to closure of the national highway on account of frequent landslides, due to which consumers face lot of inconvenience in availing their LPG refills from the concerned LPG distributors. In this backdrop you are requested to take up this matter with all the oil marketing companies for building up of adequate stocks of LPG which can last upto two months both at bottling plants as well as godowns of LPG distributors at district level in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of LPG to the consumers of the respective oil marketing companies,” the order stated.

In a separate order, SP, Ganderbal, has requested for accommodation of security forces in education institutes of district Ganderbal in view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“In view of SANJY-2020, and due to dearth of accommodation facilities in district Ganderbal for incoming CAPF Coys, it is requested that the below mentioned accommodation centres/ education institutes may kindly be made available for accommodation of CAPF Coys during the period of SANJY-2020,” the order stated.