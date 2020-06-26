Kamal Nath is a Chinese agent, says BJP leader Jha

Bhopal: Amid the ongoing war of words between the Congress and his party, BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha on Friday dubbed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath a “Chinese agent”.

He told the media here that there was a reason why the Congress and its leadership were talking in the “language of China”. “It is because of Kamal Nath, who during his stint as the Minister for commerce and industry in the UPA government had acted at the behest of China,” he added.

“During the UPA rule, there were many agreements between the Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of India. Despite the availability of certain items in India, at least 250 such items were imported from China. There was lesser import duty on such items. From the money thus earned, the Congress and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation were given money, which is a crime. Only one person was responsible for all this – the then Commerce Minister. All this is on record,” Jha reasoned.

The BJP leader asked Kamal Nath to answer whether he was an Indian citizen or an agent of China.