Bengaluru: Senior IAS officer BM Vijayshankar of the Karnataka cadre allegedly committed suicide in his house, an official said on Tuesday. He was 59.

“Vijayshakar was found hanging in a room on the first floor of his residence at Jayanagar in the city’s southern suburb by his wife late in the evening,” an official said.

Vijayshankar was arrested and jailed after he was allegedly found involved in the multi-crore IMA scam in the city in 2018-19.