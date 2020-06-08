L-G overrules CM Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi hospitals for Delhiites only’ order

New Delhi: In a setback for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, here on Monday, overruled his decision that Delhi government hospitals would treat only the residents of the city.

Baijal said the “treatment should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”.

Over-ruling Kejriwal’s order, Baijal cited a Delhi High Court ruling and said, “The Delhi High Court in a writ petition ‘Social Jurist, a Civil Rights Group versus GNCTD and Another’ after examining constitutional provisions in details, especially Article 14 and 21, after looking at jurisprudence in this regard, has held that denying patients medical treatment on ground of not being resident of NCT of Delhi is impermissible.”

The L-G’s order has come a day after Kejriwal said the Delhi government hospitals would be available for the citizens of the city only, while those run by the central government would remain open for all.

He also said private hospitals, except those where surgeries like neurosurgery, are performed would also be kept reserved for Delhi residents.