Ladakh MP Namgyal visits people living near LAC, promises safety

Leh: Amid the standoff with China, Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, toured border areas of eastern Ladakh and promised safety, security and overall development to residents along with Pangong Lake near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where tension is prevailing.

In his three-day tour, the BJP MP visited Thakung and Chartse Posts and examined the actual position at Finger 4 and other posts.

Namgyal also visited the last villages of the area including Phobrang-Yurgo-Lukung, Spangmik, Maan-Merak, Khagtad, Chushul and Shayok at the Galwan Valley side and interacted with the residents and heard their grievances, especially about the ongoing situation.

During his tour, he stayed overnight in Chushul which holds prominence as it was the site of a fierce battle during the 1962 India-China war and also interacted with the village representatives of the region.

During the visit to the border, the MP said: “We don’t want any confrontation with our neighbouring countries and we strongly believe in peace, progress and prosperity.”

“We have a very competent government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister who is very patriotic, dynamic and committed for the overall development of a well secured and very strong nation. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we, the countrymen, have full faith that not even an inch of Indian land would be lost,” he added.