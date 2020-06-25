Lightning kills 13 in Bihar amid rain, thunderstorms

Patna: At least 13 people were killed by lightning in Gopalganj district of Bihar, while many people were reported to be injured as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several areas of the state on Thursday, a government official said.

Gopalganj District Collector Arshad Aziz said that according to information received so far, 12 to 13 people have died in lightning strikes in the district. He appealed to the people to remain indoors during the rain and not to stand under trees if outside.

Aziz said Mustafa Ahmed (30) and Afroz Alam (28) died when lightning struck in Narayanpur village in the Thave police station area, while Krishna Kumar (21) died in Luhasi village and Azim Alam (40) in Nautan Haraiya village.

Ganesh Sahu, a resident of Sheikh Parsa village in the Manjha police station area, and Ajmeri Khatoon (10), a resident of Chakhani Tola, Vijayapura, also died due to lightning, he added.

The dead also included Reena Devi (35) and Rajaram Yadav (45) of Khajuria village in Bakhraur under Barauli police station area.

Most of the people who died were working in the fields.

The injured have been admitted in hospitals.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has lashed various parts of Bihar even before the onset of the monsoon in the state.