Lightning kills 83 in Bihar, 24 in UP amid thunderstorms

Patna: At least 83 people were killed by lightning in various districts of Bihar, and 24 in Uttar Pradesh while many people were reported to be injured as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several areas of north India on Thursday, a government official said.

Out of the 83 dead in Bihar, 13 people were killed in Gopalganj district alone.

According to reports, 8 people were killed in Madhubani and Nawada district each, six each in Bhagalpur and Siwan, and five each in Banka, Darbhanga and East Champaran districts.

Apart from this, three persons were killed by lightning in Khagaria and Aurangabad districts each, two each in Jehanabad, Kishanganj, West Champaran, Jamui, Purnia, Supaul, Kaimur and Buxar and one each died in Saran, Shivhar, Samastipur, Madhepura and Sitamarhi, according to officials.

Most of the people who died were working in the fields.

The injured have been admitted in hospitals.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has lashed various parts of Bihar even before the onset of the monsoon in the state.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, 24 people died in lightning strikes in the state amid heavy rain and thunderstorm. Out of them, nine died in Deoria district alone.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said, “Amid rain and thunderstorms, 24 people have died due to lightning strikes in various districts of the state today – one in Kushinagar, one in Fatehpur, one in Unnao, 9 in Deoria, 2 in Barabanki, 6 in Prayagraj, 3 in Ambedkar Nagar and 1 person has died in Balrampur.