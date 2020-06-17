Loss of soldiers at LAC deeply disturbing: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the loss of soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control was “deeply disturbing and painful.”

India lost 20 of its soldiers, including an officer, during a violent attack carried out by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Monday night.

He said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

“The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers,” the Union Defence Minister said.

He also said that the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. “We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s bravehearts,” Singh said in a statement.

Before issuing the statement, Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to discuss the current situation in eastern Ladakh.

He also deliberated over the new strategy to be drawn out for the entire Line of Actual Control and also the government’s tough decision pertaining to China.

Several Indian Army soldiers are currently “critically injured” and are undergoing treatment.