Man beheads aunt on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A 30-year-old man was arrested for beheading a woman on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Odishas Mayurbhanj district, said police on Monday.

Carrying the severed head of the woman, the accused surrendered before the police on Monday.

The incident occurred at Nuasahi village under Khunta police limits.

After Budharam Singh’s four-year-old daughter died a week ago following an illness, Budharam allegedly beheaded 60-year-old Champa Singh, his aunt, on suspicion of practising witchcraft, said police.

Police arrested the accused when he was heading towards the police station holding the severed head.

The accused also handed over the axe used in the killing.