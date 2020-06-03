Masood Azhar’s nephew among 3 JeM terrorists killed in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists including Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew Abu Ismail alias Fauzi alias Bha,i who was an IED expert were killed by security forces following an encounter in Kangan area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir IG police, Vijay Kumar, Ismail was active in South Kashmir since 2017 and had managed to escape from an encounter in 2019 in which top terrorists Kamran was killed.

The police official said that on receiving information about presence of Ismail and some other terrorists on On Tuesday nigh, a cordon and search operation was jointly launched by Police, Army’s 55 RR and 183 BN of CRPF in the area. “Today in the morning a contact with the hiding terrorists was established and thereafter an encounter ensued in which all three terrorists including Ismail were gunned down,” said the IG Kashmir.

He said that the bodies of three dead terrorists has been retrieved. Identity of the remaining two terrorists is being ascertained, said the police official.

As a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Pulwama.

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

Search operation is still underway in the area, added the police official.