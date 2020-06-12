Published On: Fri, Jun 12th, 2020

MHA to states: Don’t stop interstate buses, trucks during night curfew

New Delhi: The Home Ministry wrote to different states and Union Territories on Friday to clarify its order on implementation of night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am and advised against restricting the movement of buses, trucks carrying goods, and other essential services.

The relaxations in night curfew have been extended for a couple of hours more during the lockdown 5.0

“I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting the movement of individuals, except for essential services, between 9 pm and 5 am (during lockdown 5.0) is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing.

“The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and National Highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains, and flights,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in his communique.

The relaxations in night curfew have been extended for a couple of hours more during the lockdown 5.0, which would continue till June 30.

