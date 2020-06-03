Nepal should not repeat the mistake of Tibet: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet.

Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists, Adityanath said that India and Nepal may be two political entities, but they have one soul.

“The two countries have cultural, historical and mythological links that date back to several centuries and Nepal should remember this,” he said.

The Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur, of which Adityanath is the head, has been serving as a cultural and religious bridge between the two countries and a large percentage of the Nepal population holds the temple in high esteem.

He slammed the opposition, which has been criticising his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The opposition is steeped in negativity and is completely disconnected with ground realities. They should interact with people who will tell them how much our government has done in dealing with the crisis,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition leaders have made it a habit of making negative statements from their air-conditioned drawing rooms.

Adityanath said that his government has managed to contain the pandemic and the state only has about 3,200 active cases at the moment while 5,000 patients have been treated successfully and discharged from the hospitals.