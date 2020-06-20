One terrorist killed in an ongoing enounter in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: At least one terrorist was killed on Saturday in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a police official, “the firing is going on in Pudhu Lukadpora village of Shopian district.”

He said that at least three to four terrorists have been trapped.

The police official said that on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in orchards of Larkipora area of Kulgam, which is on the border of Shopian-Kulgam, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.

The police official said that terrorists were first asked to surrender but they refused and fired on the security forces triggering an encounter.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “Encounter has started at Likhdipora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Till reports last came in, heavy exchange of fire was on in the area.